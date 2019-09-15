'No Quality In Candidates In North India': Union Minister On Unemployment

Santosh Gangwar said his ministry was actively monitoring the unemployment situation in India

A BJP leader and Union Minister appeared to blame a lack of qualified candidates among job seekers in North India for unemployment levels in the country. According to Santosh Gangwar, a Minister of State (Independent) in the Minstry of Labour and Employment, there is no shortage of job opportunities in the country but companies recruiting in the northern parts have told him they are unable to find candidates with the required skills and qualifications.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," Mr Gangwar addressing the press today in his constituency of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for a purpose and we have also developed a separate system," Mr Gangwar added.

In May, India's unemployment rate was pegged at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017/18. The figure, leaked by the Business Standard newspaper in January, was confirmed by the centre a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn-in for a second term.

Detailed official data on unemployment has not been filed for several years. Following release of 2017/18 figures the government declined to provide comparable numbers for more recent years.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out Mr Gangwar's comment, criticising the Bareilly MP for insulting young men and women in North India and using them to avoid blame for the economic slowdown.

"Minister, your government is more than five years old. Jobs were lost because of the economic recession brought by (your) government. You want to escape by insulting North Indians. It will notwork," the Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi.

The minister's comments come as India's growth rate slipped to 5 per cent in the June quarter, down from 5.8 per cent in the January-March period, its slowest in 17 years. Several sectors, from automobile to consumer goods have expressed concern over flagging sales.

Earlier this week Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was criticised on Twitter for appearing to link the crisis in the auto industry, which has seen double-digit falls in sales, to millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs over committing money to EMIs for new cars.

With input from ANI

