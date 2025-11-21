2 Crashes In 24 Years: 5 Facts About Tejas, Which Went Down At Dubai Air Show

An Indigenous fighter jet, Tejas, crashed on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The pilot died in the crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed.

Here Are 5 Facts About The Tejas Fighter Jet: The Tejas is a single-seater fighter aircraft, although the Air Force also operates a twin-seat trainer variant. The Indian Navy operates the twin-seater variant as well. The first test flight of the Technology Demonstrator-1 (TD-1) took place in 2001, and the maiden flight of the Second Series Production (SP2) Tejas aircraft of Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) configuration took place on March 22, 2016. The Tejas has a maximum payload capacity of 4,000 kg, operating as a single-pilot, single-engine aircraft. It operates with a maximum takeoff weight of 13,300 kg. Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft that is designed to provide offensive air support. It also provides close combat support for ground operations. In 2016, the first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was the No 45 Squadron, the 'Flying Daggers'. The indigenous fighter jet is the smallest and lightest aircraft in its class. Its dimensions and the extensive use of composite structure make it lighter. In a major boost for the Make in India defence project, India cleared the project for buying 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force in August.

