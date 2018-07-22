No Public Comments On Alliances, Mayawati Warns BSP Workers

Mayawati said the decision on alliances rests solely with the party top brass

All India | | Updated: July 22, 2018 00:58 IST
The BSP wants a tie-up with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan (File)

New Delhi: 

As her party finalises its strategy for upcoming assembly polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday warned the senior leaders against making public comments on possibility of alliances, saying such remarks would tantamount to indiscipline.

Addressing coordinators and senior party leaders in New Delhi, she said the decision on alliances rests solely with the party top brass and decision taken in the interest of the party, the country and BSP's philosophy will be conveyed to all.

A statement quoting her said remarks by workers and leases about possible tie-ups will be considered as indiscipline. "Discipline demands that such remarks are avoided," it said.

The BSP wants a tie-up with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the latter is only ready for an alliance in Madhya Pradesh.

 

