No Proposal To Set Up Deradicalisation Camps In Jammu And Kashmir: Government

There is no proposal is under consideration to set up deradicalisation camps in Jammu and Kashmir, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

Earlier, supporting the idea of setting up of deradicalisation centres in Kashmir as suggested by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh had said such a move was welcome.

Mr Singh had said that Pakistan and its terror proxies have been trying to spread radicalisation in Kashmir which has affected many youth. He said deradicalisation centres will help those youth who have gone astray.

He had called for a collective effort to tackle the issue of radicalisation in Kashmir and said experts and members from civil society must join hands to counter the problem.

Last month speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, General Rawat had mooted the setting up of deradicalisation camps in Kashmir.