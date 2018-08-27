No Politics For Shah Rukh Khan... But He Has A Party Symbol In Mind

Shah Rukh Khan recently donated Rs 21 lakh towards rehabilitation efforts in flood-wrecked Kerala.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a legion of fans in India and certainly knows how to floor the masses, but confesses that politics is simply not for him. One reason - he is not "selfless" enough.

"Oh, I love to do everything for the country in terms of the job that I do, as an entertainer. But you know, politics is a specialised field, and I don't have that much knowledge of being part of politics," said the Hindi film superstar, speaking exclusively to NDTV in Mumbai.

The 52-year-old candidly lists why he thinks he is unsuitable for the job.

"...you need to be an expert. Also I believe you need to be completely selfless, dedicated and working towards making the part of your people have a better life. So I don't know if I am strongly selfless about it as yet or not. So, I don't think, I doubt if I'd be part of politics."

On a lighter note, he wonders, if he were to start a party, what would be his chinh (party symbol).

Any guesses? "Outstretched arms," he grins, referring to his trademark pose on the silver screen.

"Okay no, no, jokes of politics apart, I don't think I have it to be a politician, and it requires a lot more commitment than I have at this point of time to be honest."

That said, SRK does see why others in his fraternity - like mega south stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - would "take the plunge" into politics. For them, he says, it's natural progression.

"Rajni sir I know feels for it, (and) Kamal sir. I have had chats with them over the years, and I genuinely feel - and even before they joined politics, I think both of them were in the public field of helping people socially. I think they were more aware of that aspect a lot earlier, than even now when there's talk about them joining politics. So I think for them it seems like a natural progression, and they are loved by people and they want to do things for people. Not that I don't want to, and not that I am not loved by people!"

True. Not that he doesn't want to do his bit. SRK recently donated Rs 21 lakh towards rehabilitation efforts in flood-wrecked Kerala.

"I think as public figures, I mean the monetary part of it is embarrassing, I think one should not even talk about it. I don't, I don't want to. But, having said that, anything that we are called upon to do, I think we should lend support."

For now King Khan is busy putting VFX finishing touches to his home production Zero. The Aanand L. Rai film, which sees him share screen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is all set for a December release.