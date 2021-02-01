No Point Seeking Votes At Protest Sites: Famers' Leader To Opposition

"Opposition may raise the issue in parliament," he added. (File)

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said there would be no point in opposition leaders seeking votes from farmers for their support to the agitation against the farm laws adding that they could raise the issue in parliament.

While talking to ANI at the Ghazipur border Tikait said, "We don't have any business with opposition parties. The opposition leaders must be coming out of empathy but there's no point for them to look for votes at the protest sites. It is not their protest."

The farmer leader said that the farm issue can only be settled through dialogue. "We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be settled with dialogue," he added.

Tikait had earlier said there will not be any agreement "under pressure". They will hold discussions on the farm law issue only after their people are released from jail, he said.

The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.

So far, several rounds of talks have remained inconclusive between farmer leaders and government representatives on the farm issues.

Days after the violent incidents during farmers tractor rally on January 26, PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government''s proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

