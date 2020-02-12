No New Ministers In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal To Retain Old Cabinet: Sources

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opted to retain the ministers from his first term and will have no new faces in his cabinet, sources told NDTV. The decision comes amid speculation that this time, Delhi could have two new ministers-- Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

But a source said, "The Chief Minister feels that retaining ministers whose work won the party a second term is the right thing to do".

For now, the cabinet would include Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam, sources said.

Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party won a huge mandate yesterday -- 62 of Delhi's 70 seats, a shade lower than the 67 seats it won in 2015.

The mega victory came in face of a mega campaign by the BJP that had focussed extensively on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

AAP had steered clear of any controversy, seeking Delhi's mandate on the strength of the work it has done over the last five years -- especially in the sectors of health and education.

In his victory speech, Mr Kejriwal said the mandate signalled the success of a "new kind of politics" that focuses on "work".

"People of Delhi have given a message that they will vote for schools, mohalla clinics, 24-hour electricity and free water. This is a great message for the country," he said.