'No Need To Panic,' Assures PM After 2 Fresh Coronavirus Cases: 10 Points

PM Modi said he had held an "extensive review with (a) number of ministries and state governments regarding preparedness levels" and said the government was working to contain any possible outbreak. The Prime Minister also called on all Indians to "work together (and) take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection". He also said that there was "no need to panic" and suggested basic measures, such as frequent washing of hands and hygiene during sneezing and coughing, to ensure the virus did not spread.

The Union Health Ministry has advised all Indian citizens to refrain from travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. It has also asked all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to other affected countries. The ministry has also asked incoming passengers on all international flights to furnish "duly filled self-declaration form and travel history".

A private school in Noida near Delhi has been shut for three days - from Wednesday to Friday - after the parents of two of its students tested positive for the virus. The man, a 45-year-old east Delhi resident, had recently returned from Italy, which is among the countries to have emerged as a major spawning ground for the novel coronavirus. Premises of the school, which has cancelled internal exams, are being sanitised by local health authorities.

Samples from a further six people, believed to have been in contact with the Delhi patient during a birthday party in Agra for one of his children, have been sent for testing. The families of the infected man and those of the other six have been quarantined at home. The children have also been tested and will be quarantined, as a "precautionary measure", the school administration has told other parents.

According to sources, the Delhi patient was not screened at Delhi airport because he flew in from Austria, where the outbreak has not been declared serious. The crew of the Air India flight that flew him in last week has been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days. It is unclear if a similar advisory has been issued to the other passengers on board.

On Monday the first confirmed case was reported from Hyderabad in Telangana. The man, a 24-year-old techie who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said.

The man reached Bengaluru on February 19 or 20 and later went to Hyderabad by bus. He was being treated for fever in Hyderabad and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital in the city. As it did not subside, he came to the state-run Gandhi hospital on Sunday evening where he was diagnosed with coronavirus, Mr Rajender said.

Because he was in Bengaluru, most of his close aides and neighbours are being monitored for their health condition to know their health status. "All the members in the house where he (the software engineer) had stayed here have been identified and are under watch," Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted late Monday night. "All precautionary measures are being taken. Tests are also being conducted for the people who are coming back to the state from other countries. Till now, all test results have been negative. There is no need to panic," Mr Sriramulu said today.

Visas (regular and e-visa) granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan have been withdrawn. The Health Ministry's advisory also suspended visa-on-arrival issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered. Those needing to travel for compelling reasons may seek a fresh visa, the advisory said.