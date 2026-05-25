No Hearse Available, Telangana Family Carries Body On Shoulders For 4 Km

A family in Telangana was forced to carry a relative's body on their shoulders after a government hospital failed to provide them with a hearse in Telangana.

Kandi Venkanna (45) - a resident of Telangana's Bhadrachalam - suffered heatstroke last week after being unable to bear the intense heat. He was taken to a government hospital nearby, where he died during treatment.

However, after his death, the family did not receive a vehicle to transport the body despite the hospital reportedly having one available for such emergencies. With no immediate assistance provided, relatives and locals were forced to carry the body on their shoulders for nearly four kilometres, leaving bystanders emotional and angry.

Hospital and district officials reportedly took note of the incident after videos and photographs began circulating on social media.

Officials said a preliminary inquiry had been ordered into why a hearse was not provided on time.

The incident also quickly turned political, with BRS leaders attacking the Congress government over the condition of healthcare and emergency services in Telangana.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused the Congress government of pushing Telangana back into "distress and humiliation."

"Just one incident is enough to understand how terribly Telangana has deteriorated under Congress rule. During KCR's government, even the last journey of a poor person was treated with dignity through dedicated mortuary transport services. Today, families are being forced to carry dead bodies on their shoulders. This is heartbreaking and shameful," he wrote in a post on X.

He further alleged that while the government was spending heavily on publicity campaigns, political tours, and events, it was failing to provide basic emergency services to poor people.

BRS leader T Harish Rao also slammed the government, saying "Telangana's public healthcare system under the Congress government is becoming deeply disturbing and heartbreaking".

"What happened to the 108 emergency services and the hearse vehicle services introduced during KCR garu's government for poor and vulnerable families? These are not just administrative failures, they reflect the painful suffering of poor people who depend entirely on government healthcare systems during emergencies, childbirth, illness, and death," he said.