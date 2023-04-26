No Half Measures, Isolated Action In Approach Against Corruption: PM Modi

PM Modi said his government was mocked by many when public welfare schemes were unveiled. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said government schemes such as direct benefit transfer (DBT) and power and water connections gave a sense of security to the poor, who were now accelerating the country's growth.

Addressing the Republic Summit here, PM Modi also said some people were angry at him because he had stopped the means for them to do corruption and make money.

He said his government has integrated and institutionalised the approach against corruption and that there were no half measures and isolated action. "Some are bound to abuse me (for this)," he added.

He said schemes such as DBT and those ensuring that the poor get access to electricity, water, toilets have brought a revolution at the ground level and filled even the poorest of the poor with a sense of security and dignity.

"Those who were made to believe that they were a burden on the country's growth are driving the growth story today," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said his government was mocked by many when public welfare schemes were unveiled, but the same initiatives were driving India's growth.

"Poor people now believe they will get their rightful share, it is social justice in true sense," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said the New India's story of transformation was both timeless and futuristic.

