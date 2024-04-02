No Fortuner In Dowry, Woman Killed By Husband, In-Laws Near Noida

Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and his family in Greater Noida for being unable to meet their dowry demands that included a Toyota Fortuner and Rs 21 lakh cash, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Deepak, the brother of Karishma, alleged that she called her family on Friday and informed them that her husband Vikas along with his parents and siblings had beaten her. When they reached the house to check on her, they found her dead.

Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family in Kheda Chauganpur village of Greater Noida's Ecotech-3. According to Deepak, her family gave gold worth Rs 11 lakh as well as an SUV to the groom's family at the time of the wedding. However, Vikas' family kept demanding more dowry over the years and physically and mentally abused her, he alleged.

The abuse got worse after she gave birth to a girl and the two families tried to sort their differences through several panchayat meetings at Vikas' village, he said. Karishma's family then paid another Rs 10 lakh to his family but the abuse didn't stop, Deepak alleged.

Vikas' family recently made a new demand for a Fortuner car and another Rs 21 lakh from Karishma.

A case of murder for dowry has been registered against Vikas, his father Sompal Bhati, his mother Rakesh, sister Rinki and brothers Sunil and Anil.

Vikas and his father have been arrested while the police are looking for other accused in the case.