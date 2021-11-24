'No Difference' Between Asaduddin Owaisi, Jinnah: BJP Leader

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded that CAA and NRC be withdrawn.

Condemning AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' threat if the Citizenship Amendment Act was not withdrawn, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday compared his mindset to that of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"On observing Owaisi's mentality, it comes across that there is no difference between Jinnah's mentality and that of Owaisi," Mr Ravi told reporters.

"If he behaves like Kasab (Ajmal Kasab) or Bin Laden (Osama bin Laden), let me tell him that India has the capability to stop such violence," he said, as he called Mr Owaisi's statement as a threat, which is 'anti-democratic' and against the Constitution.

While addressing a meeting in Barabanki on Sunday, Mr Owaisi had demanded that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be withdrawn as well after the announcement on the repeal of the agri laws.

"The CAA is against the Constitution. If the BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader had said.

A long protest was staged in Shaheen Bagh locality in the national capital against the CAA last year.

The CAA is aimed at providing Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh,Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered the country on or before December 31, 2014.

Noting that CAA is aimed at providing Indian citizenship to refugees who have come after facing religious persecution, Ravi said, if citizenship should be given to all migrants, then the three countries should withdraw the declaration that they are a Islamic nation and Islam should adapt to religious tolerance.

"Otherwise, on our dream of Akhand Bharath coming true, everyone will get citizenship," he said, claiming that the attempts to get citizenship by illegally infiltrating into the country is part of a larger conspiracy to "occupy India through Jihad".

"There is no place for illegal migrants. Those who have come as refugees after facing religious persecution have been welcomed and sheltered by India since ages, whether it is Yahudis or Parsis," he further said, adding that Owaisi advocating on behalf of illegal migrants with Jihad mindset is like "treason".