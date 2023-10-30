'No Connection To Cricket': Ratan Tata Refutes Claims Of Reward For Rashid Khan

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata.

Industrialist Ratan Tata has issued a statement on his official X handle, refuting claims that he offered a financial reward to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. The post comes days after some small news outlets and social media platforms claimed that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons pledged Rs 10 crore to the cricketer after the International Cricket Council (ICC) allegedly imposed a penalty on him for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations after their win against Pakistan in a match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

The industrialist stated that he has "no connection to cricket" and that people should not believe in WhatsApp forwards. "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Mr Tata said on X, formerly Twitter.

Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official… — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023

Many users had earlier claimed that Mr Tata was helping the Afghanistan player. "I congratulate Sri Ratan Tata for extending financial support to cricketer Rashid khan who has been fined Rs 55 lacs by ICC for braving Bhartiya flag on his chest while celebrating victory over Pakistan," a user wrote on October 27.

Another claimed, "Pakistan Complain to ICC aganist Rasid Khan during his victory celebration with indian flag ICC fine 55 lakh aganist Rasid Khan but Ratan Tata declare 10 crore to Rasid Khan."

Meanwhile, Afghanistan pulled off yet another upset in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in Chennai on Monday. Afghanistan hunted down a target of 283 runs in 49 overs against the bowling line-up that had the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. Pakistan had made 282 for 7 in their 50 overs with 74 from skipper Babar Azam and 58 from opener Abdullah Shafique.

After their win, former Indian cricket team star Irfan Pathan was also seen dancing with Rashid Khan.

The team will play Sri Lanka today at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.