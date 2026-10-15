'No Coercive Action': Supreme Court In Journalist vs Cop In Molestation Case During Delhi Protest

The Supreme Court today told the Delhi Police not to take coercive action against a journalist who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a police officer during the recent protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the SIR issue.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the allegations made by the journalist against the police officer were serious, and the court is checking whether an independent investigation is needed in the first place.

The government's lawyer Tushar Mehta replied that they will look into the matter and place their findings before the Supreme Court. He said the journalist should cooperate with the probe and she would not be arrested.

After the protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, the journalist had filed a sexual assault complaint against the Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is handling the case.

Days later, the police also filed a first information report (FIR) against the 'independent' journalist and others on a complaint filed by Bhagat, who alleged he was subjected to casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation during the protest.

Mehta, appearing for the police, told the Supreme Court that many people call themselves freelance journalists just by carrying a mic but only make reels for social media.

"We don't know who is a reel-maker and who's a journalist," the government lawyer said.

The Supreme Court took note of the matter and ordered the police to complete the investigation into the journalist's allegations in a timebound manner. After that, the Supreme Court observed some journalists were accredited while some were associated with organisations.

"I think we all agree that the issue needs consideration. And certain categories who may require an extra layer of protection," the Supreme Court said. "We may need to examine if everyone would start claiming to be a journalist then what would happen," it said.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing to the journalist who sought protection from coercive action in the case filed by the Delhi Police officer over allegations of making casteist remarks and subjecting him to public humiliation.