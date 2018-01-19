No Change In Status Quo At Doklam: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

"Our attention has been drawn to some reports that question the accuracy of the position stated by the government in respect to the situation in Doklam," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He said that in response to repeated questions about any change in the status quo at the face-off site, the government has stated that there was no basis for such imputations.
"Government would once again reiterate that the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered. Any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate and mischievous," he said.
Indian and Chinese troops had been locked in a stand-off for over two months last year in the Doklam area near Sikkim before "disengaging" on August 28.