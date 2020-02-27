'Factually Inaccurate': India Slams Islamic Nations (OIC) Over Delhi Violence

The OIC has condemned the violence in Delhi and alleged discrimination against Muslims

India hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its statement on Delhi violence on Thursday, saying the comments are factually inaccurate and misleading.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also urged bodies like the OIC not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

"The statements which have come out of OIC are factually inaccurate, they are selective, they are misleading. There is an effort on the ground, to restore normalcy, to create confidence," Mr Kumar said.

"We urge these bodies not to indulge in irresponsible statements at this sensitive time," he said.

The violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 35lives and left over 200 people injured.