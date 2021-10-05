No Bail For Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

38-year-old wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 (File)

A Delhi court today denied bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence at length.

Kumar had sought relief from the court asserting that the police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested on May 23 and has been in jail since June 2.

Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Sagar Dhankar died of his injuries.