No Adverse Order Today By Supreme Court If Lawyers Absent Due To Rain, Waterlogging In Delhi: Chief Justice

Chief Justice assured that he would personally ask all SC judges to not pass any adverse order.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assured that the Supreme Court will not pass any adverse order on Monday in the absence of any advocate due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the national capital.

CJI DY Chandrachud stated as much after considering the requests of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association.

"In pursuance to the request made to the office of CJI in regard to the current situation of heavy rainfall and waterlogging, he assured that he would personally ask all judges of the Supreme Court to not pass any adverse order tomorrow -- July 10 -- in the event of absence of any lawyer due to adverse weather conditions," Advocate Rohit Pandey, secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association, told ANI.

He stated further that the Advocate on Record Association requested the Supreme Court registrar to assist in clearing out rainwater in the areas surrounding the Supreme Court.

"Further, the association requested the registrar concerned to clear out stormwater in areas surrounding the Supreme Court and it was assured that it will be drained out," he said.