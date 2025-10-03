"For 5-Star Safety In Indian Culture...": Hyderabad Tesla Owner's Viral Post

A Hyderabad-based man has performed a “vahan” puja for his Tesla Model Y, saying no car can receive a five-star safety rating in Indian culture without these prayers.



Dr Praveen Koduru posted pictures of his red Tesla, adorned with a large garland, parked outside a temple on X. The wheels appeared decorated with a smear of kumkum, or vermilion. One of the photos also showed the family members in festive attire standing alongside the car at the temple entrance.

“No car, including Tesla, can get a five-star safety rating in Indian culture unless a vahan puja is done,” he wrote. He also tagged Elon Musk and Tesla India.



Vahan puja is a customary ritual performed whenever a new vehicle is purchased. The practice, believed to ensure safety and prosperity, involves taking the vehicle to a temple or inviting a priest to perform a puja. Rituals include breaking a coconut, applying vermilion (kumkum) and adorning the vehicle with garlands.



The post quickly drew attention on social media.



One user said, “The car definitely looks even better in Indian aesthetics,” pointing out how the garlands and temple rituals added a cultural touch.

Others highlighted the humour and cultural quirks in the ritual.



“Even Tesla is not safe without nimbu or mirchi,” joked a user

“In India, vahan puja is the ultimate crash test certification,” someone said, suggesting that no vehicle was truly road-ready without the blessings.

Last month, Dr Praveen Koduru took delivery of his Tesla Model Y. Sharing his excitement on X, he wrote, “Thrilled beyond words to finally get my hands on the new Tesla Model Y today. It's the very first one zooming into Hyderabad! This tech-packed beast is a total dream come true. Huge shoutout to @elonmusk for engineering this absolute marvel! Can't wait to hit the road!”

Tesla officially made its entry into India in July this year with a showroom in Mumbai's BKC. It then launched its Delhi store on 11 August.