Video: Tesla Y Model Crashes, Catches Fire As Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

A Tesla crashed and caught fire in Chicago on Friday after the man behind the wheel suffered a medical emergency. The incident happened at around 5 pm on Route 59 in Naperville.

According to NBC5 Chicago, a 37-year-old man was driving a 2025 Tesla Model Y near Cantore Road when he suddenly became ill. The vehicle first struck another car before veering off the roadway, where it hit a tree and caught fire.

An off-duty Naperville police officer who witnessed the crash immediately intervened and pulled the driver out of the burning vehicle. Emergency responders, including police and fire crews, rushed to the scene after reports of a serious crash and a vehicle fire.

Video from the scene showed the crashed Tesla heavily damaged, with debris scattered across the roadway and the nearby shoulder. Helicopters were seen flying over the scene as crews helped douse the fire.

Photos from the scene showed the Tesla completely burned out, with emergency responders carefully inspecting the damaged vehicle. In some images, firefighters could be seen spraying water on the remains of the car. Firefighters used a large amount of water to first put out the flames and then cool the damaged electric vehicle batteries.

A video, filmed by a bystander from a distance, showed a black Tesla engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle as it burned on the roadway.

$tsla Big accident on RT59 ILlinois . Tesla in flames . Hoping everyone is safe . pic.twitter.com/6SYSNsVWbv — DeMystifyTrade (@eMotion22424257) January 9, 2026

The Naperville Fire Department used a specialised tool known as a "Poseidon Nozzle" to help put out the fire. The device, designed specifically for electric vehicle battery fires, was invented by a Naperville firefighter and allows crews to cool and extinguish EV batteries more effectively when they catch fire, officials said.

There have been multiple instances of Teslas catching fire. Another video circulating on social media shows a man driving a red Tesla with an open top when the rear of the car suddenly catches fire.

The driver quickly exits the vehicle and moves a short distance away as the flames spread.

Why are all these Tesla alway catching on fire????



pic.twitter.com/cgXIMF9nB4 — JoNation (@idrick) January 5, 2026

There was no immediate confirmation on injuries, and authorities had not yet released an official statement on the incident.

