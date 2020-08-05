CBI Probe To Have Far-Reaching Implications In Sushant Rajput Case: Nitish Kumar's Party

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar today hailed the Centre's nod to Nitish Kumar government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it will ensure justice to him and expose the dark underbelly of Bollywood.

Nitish Kumar's party also remarked that the Supreme Court's criticism of the Mumbai polices handling of the matter, and the forcible quarantining of Patna police officer Vinay Tiwari, vindicated the stand adopted by the Bihar government.

"With the Centre accepting the Bihar governments recommendation for a CBI inquiry, we can now hope that justice will be done in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput."

"We are also hopeful that the investigation will expose before the world the 'shadyantra ke khel' (conspiratorial games) that are played in the 'maya nagar' (tinsel town)," JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said in a statement.

In course of hearing on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of "abetting the actors suicide" by Sushant Rajput's father, Additional Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the Bihar governments recommendation.

Mr Prasad said "The Supreme Court's objections to the treatment meted out to IPS officer Vinay Tiwari and its direction to the Mumbai police that it ensure all evidences were kept secure and presented along with details of the investigation it has conducted so far in the matter, give credence to the contention that the role of Mumbai police has, so far, been questionable."

"The top court's averments raise hopes that the shroud of mystery over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will finally be taken off," he added.

The JD(U) spokesman also slammed the Congress, which is a partner in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, for being "two-faced", with its leaders in Bihar speaking in favour of a CBI inquiry and those elsewhere criticising the Bihar police.

"The contention of the AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala, questioning the jurisdiction of Bihar police and accusing it of promoting chaos by interfering in a case related to Maharashtra exposes the duplicity of the Congress," he alleged.

Sushant Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, and subsequently, a case of "unnatural death" was lodged by the Mumbai police.

The FIR lodged by his father, KK Singh, at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, made several allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Two days ago, Mr Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence in the matter so far, came out with a video message for the first time and alleged that he had apprised the Mumbai police of the threat to his sons life in February itself, and it took no note of his request for action against "named persons" soon after the death.

Meanwhile, the BJP, an ally of the JD(U) in Bihar, also echoed the views expressed by Nitish Kumar's party.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand came out with a statement thanking Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for paving the way for a CBI inquiry.

He also slammed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine in Maharashtra, accusing its leaders of making "unfortunate comments" in the matter.

