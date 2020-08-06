Nitish Kumar Thanks Centre For Approving CBI Probe In Sushant Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the centre for its expeditious approval of his government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The state government had made a recommendation to the effect on Tuesday evening, shortly after the actor's father spoke to the Director General of Police, saying that investigation into the case lodged in Patna, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, be handed over to the central agency.

"The centre has accepted the state government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Our thanks to the Union government for the same. Hope this will help in a better probe and ensure justice," Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. On July 25, his father KK Singh lodged an FIR with the Bihar Police, dissatisfied with the tardy pace of investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Mr Singh also alleged that Mumbai Police had failed to take note when the actor's family expressed apprehensions in February that there was a threat to his life, and did not act upon his complaint, made just a day after his son's death, against "named" persons.

