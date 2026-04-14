Nitish Kumar Resignation Live Upates: Nitish Kumar, who is set to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Tuesday recommended dissolution of his cabinet before meeting the Governor to submit his resignation.

Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha member, chaired his last cabinet and informed his colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before rsubmitting the resignation as the Chief Minister to the governor.

During his address that lasted for about six minutes, Kumar spoke about the schemes he introduced and the work carried out under his leadership. "I came to power in 2005. As much as I could, I did my best. The new government will continue to receive my guidance," he said in his short address.

He will inform the Governor of his decision and submit the resignation at around 3:15 pm.

Here are the Live Updates on Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar Chief Minister