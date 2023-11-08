On Nitish Kumar's Remark, Women Panel Chief Jabs MP, Gets A 'Troll' Reply

Nitish Kumar has drawn fire from rivals over his remarks in Assembly

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks in Assembly on the role women's education can play in population control has sparked a heated exchange between the national women's panel chief and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Mr Kumar's shocking remarks in Assembly have sparked a huge row, with political rivals accusing him of violating the decorum of the House. The remarks also drew criticism from National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. Demanding an apology from the Bihar Chief Minister, Ms Sharma said, "If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership."

The NCW chief also took a jab at women leaders from the Opposition, asking them to condemn Mr Kumar's remarks. She tagged Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"It will be good if the champions of the women's cause @priyankac19 @priyankagandhi @BDUTT @AtishiAAP and their friend join in to condemn and demand apology from @NitishKumar," Ms Sharma posted on X.

Ms Chaturvedi hit back, accusing the women's panel chief of choosing "selective silence" whenever she was expected to stand up for women. She also said she unequivocally condemns derogatory language for women "irrespective of my politics, even if it comes from an ally". "I am also certain that Chief Minister will revisit his usage of words and apologise," Ms Chaturvedi added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's remarks drew fresh fire from the NCW chief. Ms Sharma claimed that she had once approached Ms Chaturvedi with proofs against a former party colleague, but she had expressed her inability to act.

"My not so Dear Priyanka ji do you remember how you showed your inability to do anything against a leader who was once upon a time in your party when I showed you all the proofs of his deeds? How unbiased you were..remember?" Ms Sharma wrote.

Ms Chaturvedi retaliated, questioning what had stopped the NCW chief from taking action. "Did I tie your hands, legs or seal your lips? You were in the position of power to do so! In fact you can still do it, but I know what's stopping you, your love for your party and its allies. Now that you wish to make it a slugfest, happy to help take it to conclusion!"

She also dared the NCW chief to bring the allegation in public domain and pursue it. "I could not do it then, I cannot do it now since it is only her who has the evidence. Show your responsibility to the chair and do the needful rather than being a troll," Ms Chaturvedi added.

The slugfest did not stop there. Ms Sharma accused the Rajya Sabha MP of "playing politics" and asked her to "do something other than party hopping" - Ms Chaturvedi, earlier with the Congress, joined the Shiv Sena in 2019.

Responding to the women's panel chief's barb, Ms Chaturvedi called her a "joke". "It is well within your powers to have reached out to any CM of the country, you didn't need me! So please for once be true to your chair and the responsibility that comes with it before your silly personal attacks," she said.

Mr Kumar has now apologised for his remarks