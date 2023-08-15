Nitish Kumar Namesake Tries To Enter High-Security Zone On Independence Day

Nitish Kumar's namesake tried to enter a high-security zone during CM's I-Day speech (Representational)

In an incident of security lapse, a man, sharing the name with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, tried to enter a high-security zone with a poster in his hand during the state-level Independence Day function at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Nitish Kumar, was demanding a government job on compassionate grounds as his father, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel, had died on duty a few years ago.

Holding a poster detailing his demand, Mr Kumar tried to enter a high-security area where his namesake Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag but was quickly overpowered by security personnel present there and removed from the venue.

The Patna district administration had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

"The man has been identified as Nitish Kumar (26), son of late Rajeshwar Paswan, a resident of Munger district. He is being questioned by the security officials. Preliminary investigation revealed his father was a BMP personnel who died on duty a few years ago," Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told Press Trust of India.

"He claims he is eligible to get a government job on compassionate grounds as his father had died on duty. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister for this reason. We have ordered an inquiry and further investigation is underway," he added.



