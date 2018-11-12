Nitish Kumar Did Not Use The Word Neech: Sushil Modi To Upendra Kushwaha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today denies charge against Nitish Kumar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today denied the charge by RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha that he was called "neech" (lowly person) by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar never used the word NEECH against any leader in his interaction with the media. I was present at the programme. Still some people are trying to become martyr, but will not succeed," Sushil Modi tweeted.

The senior BJP leader was referring to a programme held in Patna by a private news channel on November 4.

At the function, in response to a query about seat-sharing among NDA allies in the state and Mr Kushwaha's reservations about it, Mr Kumar had said: "Do not lower the level of discourse so much."

Mr Kushwaha had construed this as him having been called a "lowly person" by Kumar.

Reacting to Sushil Modi's tweet, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) spokesperson Madhaw Anand alleged that the deputy chief minister was playing the role of a counsel "who did not charge a fee".

"Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, do not think the people of Bihar are so naive that they are incapable of comprehending the hidden meaning of a statement. You are requested, with folded hands, to focus on solving problems of the people of Bihar instead of becoming a counsel who does not charge a fee," Anand posted on Twitter.

Another NDA ally, the Lok Janshakti Party, also asserted that Nitish Kumar cannot make any inappropriate remark against anyone.

"I do not think Nitish Kumar can make any inappropriate remark against anybody. Moreover, Kushwaha must not go public with every grievance that he has with other NDA partners. He should look at Kumar's JDU. It has not spoken a word on his allegations," LJP leader Chirag Paswan said.

Mr Kushwaha on Sunday met Chirag's father and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan in a bid to solicit the latter's support on the issues of seat-sharing and Kumar's alleged remark.