Nitin Nabin Sole Candidate For BJP Chief Post After 37 Sets Of Nominations

Nitin Nabin is set to become the BJP national president as he emerged as the sole candidate for the top party post, senior BJP leader and returning officer K Laxman announced on Monday.

In a statement, he said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP national president, and all nomination papers were found to be valid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of Nabin's candidature for the post of BJP national president. Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers.

Laxman said that according to the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

"In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid.

"Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Laxman said in a statement.

He said the BJP national president's election process was initiated after the election of 30 state presidents out of 36 states, well above the required number for completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the states.

He said the notification of the schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published on January 16.

Of 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were from states which bore the signatures of 20 leaders in each set of papers.

The other set of nomination papers was proposed by members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, including the prime minister, and 37 MPs.

