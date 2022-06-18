Nitin Gadkari Says His Ministry Set 5 World Records This Year

"If all of us work together, then 21st century will belong to India," said Nitin Gadkari. (File)

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways set five world records this year, including building a 75-kilometre highway stretch in just 105 hours and 33 minutes, and the credit went to a dedicated team of engineers, contractors, consultants and workers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

The 75-km continuous single bituminous concrete road was constructed between Amravati and Akola on National Highway 53, he said.

"The credit for all this does not go to me, but to the engineers, contractors, consultants, workers who toiled through day and night," the minister said at the 'Pandurang Abaji Raut Amrut Mahotsavi Satkar' event in Pune.

He stressed on the need to increase ethanol production from sugarcane to bolster the country's fuel needs and to make it an energy exporter.

The minister said the 18th century belonged to the Mughals, the 19th century to the Union Jack (British Empire), while United States of America was the superpower of the 20th century.

"If all of us work together, then the 21st century will belong to India. The country will become a 'vishwaguru' and an economic superpower," Mr Gadkari asserted.

