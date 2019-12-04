Nithyananda To Approach UN Over His Own 'Hindu Nation': Report

Self-styled godman Nithyananda, accused of rape, declared his own nation.

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda's legal team is working on a draft petition to send to the United Nations, seeking recognition for his "sovereign nation of Kailaasa".

It is being speculated that his petition is based on alleged threats to his life in India as he aims to practice and propagate Hinduism.

Fleeing from authorities for various crimes, Nithyananda is back in news for declaring a "Hindu sovereign nation" for "dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

Apparently purchasing an island off the coast of Ecuador, he christened it as "Kailaasa" and created a constitution, flag and emblem for it.

Ostensibly set up to nurture Sanatana Dharma, Kailasaa's objectives, as per its website, include the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilisation based on authentic Hinduism.

Citizenship to the new "nation" is very selective and open only to people who are Nithyananda's devotees and must receive clearances from its "Prime Minister" and "Cabinet".

Kailaasa nation comes with its own passport which allows its holders "free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa". It will have its own currency too, and also accept crypto-currency, as per its website. Perhaps reflective of the times, while English, Sanskrit and Tamil are listed as official languages, Hindi does not make it to the list.