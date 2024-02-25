Indian-Origin Writer Says Not Allowed To Enter Bengaluru, Deported To UK

Nitasha Kaul's is a novelist, writer and poet.

A professor of Indian origin in the UK has claimed that she was denied entry when she landed at Bengaluru airport to attend an event for which she had been invited by the Karnataka government.

Professor Nitasha Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit academic based in London, in a series of posts on X claimed she was given no reason by immigration officials at Bengaluru airport and received no notice or information in advance.

"Denied entry to India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Government of Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI)," she said, sharing pictures of the invitation extended to her by the Karnataka government and other conference-related communications.

Claiming that she was given no reason by immigration officials except "we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi", Ms Kaul said: "My travel & logistics had been arranged by Karnataka & I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter."

— Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

The writer said that authorities unofficially indicated that she was denied entry into India as she has criticised the RSS in the past.

Reacting to the development, the Karnataka BJP was quick to label the professor an "anti-India element" and a part of what it called a 'Break India Brigade'. The BJP alleged the Congress government was "threatening the unity & integrity of India" by extending an invitation to Ms Kaul.

Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up.



Don't you have any shame left CM @siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India?



— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 25, 2024

It said Nitasha Kaul was a "Pakistani sympathiser" and posted headings of a couple of her writings on X.

The party alleged that the Congress is "now using Karnataka as its laboratory to prepare ground for its divisive agendas". "Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India and detained at the airport", the BJP said.