Nita Ambani To Present Ceremonial ''Match Ball'' To NBA Officials

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will be presenting the ceremonial ''Match Ball'' to NBA officials on October 4, ahead of the first-ever NBA game between Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings in India.

The match ball handover will be a mark of welcoming the sport to India as the first-ever NBA game will be played in the country.

"Reliance Foundation is proud to bring the NBA to India and present these children with a fantastic opportunity to witness the magic live at the stadium. It has been a deeply fulfilling journey in our partnership with the NBA. I would like to thank the NBA for believing in Indian basketball and for being a great partner on this incredible journey," Nita Ambani said in an official statement.

"India is rising as a major player across multiple sports. We are the youngest nation in the world with over 600 million Indians under the age of 25 years, and I strongly believe that the future of Indian sport is bright, brilliant and beautiful," she added.

NBA is being brought to India as a part of the pre-season program and the Reliance Foundation will be celebrating 6 years of its partnership with the league, through the grassroots initiative Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program.

This initiative is known as the world's largest Junior NBA program, with a reach of 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states.

The Foundation has invited children from its Junior NBA program to watch the first-ever NBA game live at the NSCI, Dome on October 4.

