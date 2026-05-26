This Indian Teen Is Now Youngest Woman To Summit Mount Everest From South Side

The 16-year-old Nisha Sasikumar from Tamil Nadu has successfully summited Mount Everest and is currently descending safely from the South Summit, bringing more glory to India during this year's mountaineering season.

Sasikumar has become the youngest female to scale the world's highest mountain peak from the south side, according to Elite Exped.

Elite Exped, a premier, high-altitude mountaineering operator that manages commercial expeditions to the world's highest peaks, including Mount Everest, announced, "An extraordinary achievement at just 16 years old, showing immense determination, resilience, and courage on the world's highest mountain and becoming the youngest woman to do so from South Side."

"A huge thank you and congratulations to guides Tenji Sherpa, Phura Dorji Sherpa, and Phursang Sherpa for their outstanding support, professionalism, and strength in helping make this summit possible," the statement added.

Nisha Sasikumar's Everest Expedition is unique and even more special as she aims to attempt to complete two of the world's highest continental peaks in a span of a few months and attempts Denali as part of an ambitious single-season challenge.

Last week an all-women's BSF mountaineering team and an ITBP all-women's mountaineering team scaled Mount Everest successfully.

Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated the all-women mountaineering team of the Border Security Force (BSF) for summiting Mount Everest. In a post on social media platform X, Shah had said that Nari Shakti proves BSF's invincible might.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "My heartiest congratulations to the all-women mountaineering team of the BSF that scripted golden history by summiting Mt Everest. Celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the force, they conquered the world's highest peak and sang Vande Mataram to the skies, setting a rare example of grit, patriotism and dedication."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the country's brave Mahila Seema Praharis carried the spirit of Vande Mataram and the pride of every Indian to new heights.

"No peak stands too high for Bharat's Nari Shakti! Heartiest congratulations to the BSF's first-ever All Women Mt. Everest Expedition Team for scripting history under #MissionVandeMataram by conquering Mt. Everest during the BSF Diamond Jubilee celebrations," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Amit Shah also congratulated the all-women's ITBP mountaineering team for successfully climbing Mount Everest.

"Heemveeranganas scale world's highest peak. It is an occasion of immense pride for the nation as the ITBP all-women mountaineering team unfurls the Tiranga atop Mt. Everest. By securing this grand victory while defying harsh terrain and climatic conditions, they have lived up to the ITBP's history of 'Nation Before Self', Amit Shah said.

Last week, Saanika Shah, a 21-year-old mountaineer from Mumbai who famously performed a 'Bharatnatyam' recital at the base camp, also successfully summited Mount Everest.