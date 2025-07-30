NISAR Satellite Embodies 'Strength Respects Strength': ISRO Chief To NDTV

In a historic collaboration, India and the United States are poised to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite (NISAR)-the most expensive civilian Earth observation satellite ever built. With a staggering budget of $1.3 billion, NISAR is a technological marvel designed to monitor earthquakes, glacial movements, carbon sequestration, and climate change-induced disasters such as glacial lake outbursts.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), expressed immense pride in the mission, calling it a "life-saving satellite" and a symbol of India's rising leadership in space. "This is going to be yet another great day for India," he said. "There's a saying-strength only respects strength."

ISRO says GSLV-F16 is the 18th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 12th flight with the Indigenous Cryogenic stage. This is the 9th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. This is the first mission with GSLV being used to place a satellite in sun-synchronous polar orbit.

Dr Narayanan reflected on India's journey in space technology, tracing its roots back to 1975 when the country launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, with Russia's support. "From that humble beginning, when India relied on other nations for satellite technology, we are now gradually occupying a leadership role," he said. "Today, two great countries have built an important satellite together, and I'm extremely happy that it will be launched by our vehicle from Indian soil."

NISAR carries two major payloads-one developed by ISRO and the other by NASA. The satellite bus was built in Bengaluru, and the mission represents a seamless fusion of Indian and American engineering excellence. Development took place at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, and ISRO's URSC Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad.

The satellite will be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh using India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark 2 (GSLV Mk II), a rocket that once earned the nickname "naughty boy" due to its early reliability issues. Dr Narayanan, who assumed the role of ISRO Chairman on January 13 this year, made a bold decision to use the GSLV Mk II for his first launch, despite having the option to delay and use the more proven PSLV.

"I had no iota of doubt," he said. "The GSLV Mark 2, once called the naughty boy, is now a sincere, obedient boy. It lifted off gigantically and yielded the required result." That successful flight on January 29 marked ISRO's 100th launch and reaffirmed the rocket's reliability.

As a rocket technologist who led the development of India's cryogenic engine, Dr Narayanan emphasised the rigorous testing and systematic effort that went into preparing the vehicle for NISAR.

"Every aspect is thoroughly addressed. We don't change decisions arbitrarily. The GSLV F-16 vehicle, in my opinion, is 100 per cent reliable."

The NISAR mission also showcases India's frugal yet effective approach to space technology. While NASA's contribution is estimated at nearly $1.2 billion, India's share-including a major payload, the satellite bus, the rocket, and the launch pad-is reportedly under $100 million. Dr Narayanan attributed this cost-efficiency to India's culture of innovation and resourcefulness.

"It's the working culture, the testing requirements, and the nature of experiments that determine cost," he explained. "Whenever we write a test plan, we think about what's happening in India's [poorest] villages. Can we do a digital simulation to bring down the cost? Recall, with just three engines, we successfully flew the indigenous cryogenic stage. No other country does that."

Beyond its technological prowess, NISAR is a diplomatic milestone. Dr Narayanan recalled his joy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly announced the joint development of NISAR by ISRO and JPL during a press conference in the United States. "When the Honourable Prime Minister said that India and JPL USA have built the NISAR satellite-what type of happiness, what else is required? That's the type of feeling I had."

India's space journey has come full circle-from launching Aryabhata with Russian support to now co-developing and launching a billion-dollar satellite with the United States. Today, India has over 50 satellites in orbit and is recognised as a global space leader.

The NISAR satellite is expected to deliver critical data for disaster preparedness, environmental monitoring, and scientific research. It will help scientists track changes in Earth's surface with millimetre-level precision, offering insights into tectonic shifts, ice sheet dynamics, and carbon storage.

"Naturally, I'm excited," Dr Narayanan said. "With another giant, we have built a satellite together. Our rocket is going to place the satellite. As Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space-and more than that, as a technologist-I am so excited to see that successful mission."

As India prepares to launch NISAR from Sriharikota, the mission stands as a testament to the power of international collaboration, scientific ambition, and the transformative potential of space technology. It is a moment of pride not just for ISRO and NASA, but for every citizen of India and America.