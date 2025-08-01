"Highly Satisfying Moment": ISRO Chief To NDTV On NISAR Satellite Launch

ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan has expressed pride and relief after India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully launched the $1.3 billion NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F-16) rocket from Sriharikota on Wednesday. This mission marked a historic collaboration between two space-faring nations and showcases India's growing prowess in high-precision space technology.

The GSLV rocket, once dubbed the 'naughty boy of ISRO', now behaved like an obedient teenager. The success also brought cheers across ISRO, which saw two expensive failures this year.

GSLV-F16/NISAR



From a majestic liftoff to the flawless separation, witness the full journey.



Watch spectacular moments of NISAR launching aboard GSLV-F16 and its precise separation, captured on-board.



A milestone in global space collaboration.#ISRO #NASA #GSLVF16 #NISAR pic.twitter.com/BZkqRujFHd — ISRO (@isro) July 30, 2025

"Each launch is very, very important for us. It's a new vehicle for us. To be frank, I was a little bit tense, but then I am relaxed now," Dr Narayanan told NDTV, reflecting on the tense moments leading up to lift off.

A Mission Of Many Firsts

The NISAR satellite is the most expensive civilian Earth imaging satellite ever built. It features a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload-L-band built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and S-band developed by ISRO. The satellite also includes a 12-meter unfurlable umbrella-like antenna system, making it a technological marvel.

"This was the 102nd launch from Sriharikota and the 18th GSLV rocket launch. But for the first time, we launched to a sun-synchronous polar orbit. All other vehicles have been used for geosynchronous transfer orbit missions," Dr Narayanan explained, highlighting the uniqueness of the mission.

ISRO's role extended beyond payload development. "ISRO is responsible for building the entire spacecraft-the structure, power system, inertial system, propulsion system-everything," he added.

A Symbol Of Indo-US Collaboration

The NISAR mission was nudged forward during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, symbolizing the strength of Indo-US scientific collaboration. "What a proud moment when PM Modi announced that the satellite built by both countries would be lifted off and placed in orbit by our rocket," Dr. Narayanan recalled.

The launch was executed with remarkable precision. "The performance of the rocket was very precise. It was a highly satisfying and exciting moment for the entire ISRO community," he said.

Cryogenic Triumph

The mission also spotlighted India's mastery of cryogenic engine technology, a capability once denied to India under the technology denial regimes of the US. Dr. Narayanan shared his personal journey: "When the program started, I was a junior engineer. After 20 years, when we succeeded, surely I had a role to play. But it is not an individual role. Almost 5,000 to 7,000 people contributed."

He emphasised the collective effort behind the NISAR success: "NASA and ISRO together working on a satellite system, and an Indian launcher developed by Indian scientists, industrial partners, lifted that satellite and placed it perfectly in orbit. What a satisfying and proud moment for all Indians across the globe."

Operational Timeline And Global Impact

The satellite is currently healthy and operational. "The solar panel is deployed and generating the required power. We are now in the process of unfurling the antenna and checking payload performance. In about 2.5 to 3 months, we will declare the satellite operational," Dr. Narayanan confirmed.

With a precise launch that saves on board satellite fuel, the NISAR satellite is now expected to serve for 6 to 7 years and will provide critical data for Earth observation, disaster management, agriculture, and climate studies. "The entire global community is going to benefit from this satellite," he said.

NASA's Reaction and Future Missions

NASA was thrilled with the launch. "They were extremely happy with the performance of the launcher. The satellite was injected correctly in its intended orbit," Dr. Narayanan noted.

India's Space Journey: From Dependence to Leadership

Reflecting on India's space journey, Dr. Narayanan said, "Fifty years back, we built our first satellite with support from other countries. Today, our own launcher is placing the costliest satellite in the world in orbit. Strength only respects strength."

He credited ISRO's success to teamwork and a strong institutional culture. "ISRO's accomplishments are due to 20,000 employees of the Department of Space, our industrial partners, and academia. We believe the country and the organization are above individuals. Our review mechanisms and open work culture yield outstanding results."

The successful launch of NISAR is not just a technological feat but a testament to India's emergence as a global space leader. It underscores the strength of international collaboration and the relentless pursuit of excellence by ISRO. As Dr. Narayanan aptly put it, "It is really a proud moment for all the Indians across the globe."