'Need God's Grace To...': Row Over Minister's Remark On EY Staff's Death

Nirmala Sitharaman has drawn fire over her remarks on a 26-year-old CA's death

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant, allegedly due to work pressure, has sparked a row. The minister has said people need inner strength to handle pressure and this can only be achieved by divinity.

Several social media users, including leaders from the Opposition, have termed the remarks insensitive.

Addressing an event at a Chennai medical college, Ms Sitharaman referred to Anna Sebastian Perayil's death without mentioning Ernst & Young, where she was working. "Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out with flying colours. A company, without mentioning its name, it's a partnership. There, a woman who had studied CA well (was) unable to cope with the work pressure. Two-three days ago, we received news -- she died unable to cope with the pressure," she said.

"What should families teach -- whatever you study and the job you do, you should have the inner strength to handle that pressure and this can be achieved through divinity only," she said. "Believe in God, we need to have God's grace. Seek God, and learn good discipline. Your Atmashakti will grow only from this. The inner strength will come only with growing Atmashakti," the Finance Minister added.

"Educational institutions should bring in divinity and spirituality. Then only will our children get the inner strength, it will help in their progress and that of the country. That is my strong belief," the minister said, according to news agency PTI.

The remarks sparked a row, with social media users accusing the Finance Minister of making insensitive remarks without addressing the issue of toxic workplaces.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), hit out at the Finance Minister's remarks.

Dear Nirmala Sitaraman ji,



Anna had inner strength to handle the stress that came with pursuing a gruelling Chartered Accountancy degree. It was the toxic work culture, long work hours that took away her life which needs to be addressed. Stop victim shaming and atleast try to be… pic.twitter.com/HP9vMrX3qR — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 23, 2024

"Dear Nirmala Sitaraman ji, Anna had (the) inner strength to handle the stress that came with pursuing a gruelling Chartered Accountancy degree. It was the toxic work culture, long work hours that took away her life which needs to be addressed. Stop victim shaming and at least try to be a little sensitive, am sure god will be the guide if you seek."

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar accused the Finance Minister of "belittling and demeaning everyday struggles of working people across the country". "Over-work, inhuman working conditions, pervasive unemployment and lack of social security are creating stress and insecurity among workers, particularly the younger sections of our workforce across occupations. Instead of addressing these structural concerns, the finance minister's advice to 'rely on God' is bizarre and insensitive," he said in a statement.

Besides the Opposition leaders, several social media users found the remarks insensitive and said the government should address the toxic work culture in many organisations.

Anna Sebastian Perayil's death has sparked a nationwide conversation on how toxic workplaces are affecting the well-being of employees.

The matter came to light after Anna's mother Anita Augustine wrote to Ernst & Young India Chairman Rajiv Memani and said her daughter had died just four months after she joined the company and flagged a work culture that "seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human being behind the role".

"Anna would return to her room utterly exhausted, sometimes collapsing on the bed without even changing her clothes, only to be bombarded with messages asking for more reports. She was putting in her best efforts, working very hard to meet the deadlines. She was a fighter to the core, not someone to give up easily. We told her to quit, but she wanted to learn and gain new exposure. However, the overwhelming pressure proved too much even for her," she wrote.

Ernst & Young India has said it was deeply saddened by Anna's death and was taking the family's correspondence with the "utmost seriousness and humility". In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Mr Memani said, "I am deeply saddened and as a father, I can only imagine Ms Augustine's grief. I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives. I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished."

The Union Labour Ministry has now launched a probe into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya," Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje has said.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has also highlighted the issue, saying that a bright and ambitious young professional's life was "tragically cut short by toxic and unforgiving work conditions". "I have promised Anna's family my personal commitment, along with the full support of the Congress party, to ensure that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change," Mr Gandhi said.