Nirbhaya's Rapists Will Hang, Supreme Court Rejects Convicts' Plea

The Nirbhaya gang-rape led to big changes to laws on sexual crimes against women.

Highlights Three of four convicts sought reduction of death sentence to life term The convicts have one more legal option of challenging their sentence The fourth death row convict didn't file a review petition

The men held guilty of raping and torturing a student on a moving bus in Delhi will hang, the Supreme Court said today, confirming its earlier decision and rejecting the request of three of four convicts for a life term.



The top court's decision came on a review plea filed by three of the four convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term. The convicts have one more legal option of challenging their sentence before they appeal to the President for mercy.



"There is no material to review our order," said three judges led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on the review petition of Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22 and Vinay Sharma, 23.



The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, has not filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's judgement in May last year.



The Supreme Court on May 5 last year had upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court sentencing the four men to death for raping the young woman and fatally wounding her.



The men had then appealed to the court to review their sentences, saying it was "cold-blooded killing in the name of Justice". The court agreed to hear their request in November last year.



