'Will Be Happy Only When Convicts Are Hanged': Nirbhaya's Mother

Nirbhaya's parents have been desperately seeking justice for her.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said on Wednesday that she will be happy only on the day when convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder of her daughter are hanged, shortly after the Delhi High Court gave a week's time to the four to exhaust all legal remedies.

"I am satisfied but I will be happy only on the day when the convicts will be hanged. The court has given them a week's time, we will wait till then. This was the government's appeal and the government will think over it how early could they be hanged," she said.

A 23-year-old paramedical student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was raped and brutally assaulted inside a moving bus in Delhi by six men before being thrown out on the road.

On Wednesday, the High Court said all the four convicts have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying their death sentence.

It also blamed the authorities concerned for not taking steps to issue death warrants after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the convicts to exhaust within seven days all the remedies available to them after which the authorities should act as per law. The court, however, said, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics."