Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict's Plea On Juvenile Claim On January 20

Nirbhaya Case: Pawan Kumar Gupta moved the top court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict's Plea On Juvenile Claim On January 20

Pawan Gupta's Plea: The Nirbhaya convicts will hang on February 1 as per the fresh death warrants.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Gupta moved the top court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.

Comments
Nirbhayanirbhaya accused

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News