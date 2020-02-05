Read inOther Languages

Nirbhaya Case: Akshay Thakur's Plea Against Hanging Rejected By President

Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Thakur had filed the petition on Saturday last.

The President has rejected the mercy petition against hanging by Akshay Thakur

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Thakur, the third of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The death row prisoner had filed the appeal on Saturday, hours after President Kovind turned down the appeal of fellow convict Vinay Sharma.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court gave the convicts one week to explore all the legal options, and ordered the trial court to begin proceedings for their execution. The order came in response to the centre's petition against the indefinite freeze on execution placed by a lower court.

