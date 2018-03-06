Nirav Modi's Firm Moves Delhi High Court Against Enforcement Directorate Case Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants.

Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB, that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.



