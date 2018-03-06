Nirav Modi's Firm Moves Delhi High Court Against Enforcement Directorate Case

Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants.

All India | | Updated: March 06, 2018 18:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nirav Modi's Firm Moves Delhi High Court Against Enforcement Directorate Case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi

New Delhi:  Nirav Modi's firm, Firestar Diamond, today moved the Delhi High Court against a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the over Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants.

Comments
Close [X]
Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB, that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

Trending

Nirav ModiEnforcement DirectoratePNB fraud case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................