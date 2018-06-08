Nine New Battalions To Be Raised In Jammu And Kashmir Says Rajnath Singh Two women battalions each will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and five 'Indian reserve battalions' will be raised.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu: Nine new battalions will be raised to take stock on ground, in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.



Out of these nine battalions, two will be dedicated to border areas and will be known as 'border battalions', he added.



Two women battalions each will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and five 'Indian reserve battalions' will be raised in which 60 percent seats will be reserved for the people living in border areas.







He also announced that ex-gratia amount to the families of shelling victims has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He added that the government had removed three years of fixed deposit term clause.



In another announcement, Mr Singh said that cash assistance for Kashmiri migrants has been enhanced by 30 percent. Each family would now get Rs 13,000 compared to current relief of Rs 10,000. It was last enhanced in 2015, he said, adding would benefit 22,000 families in the state.



The order will be issued soon after Mr Singh returns to New Delhi.



The Centre had announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for 36,454 families of PoK and Chammb refugees. The state government will also set up an advisory board for migrants to resolve their problems, Mr Singh added.





