Rajnath Singh Visits Frontier District Of Kupwara In Jammu And Kashmir, Meets Locals

Mr Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, they said.
The home minister met local delegations and people living in border areas of the district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, they added.
CommentsHe also visited the district police lines and paid tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir police force.
Mr Singh arrived in Srinagar yesterday and is scheduled to visit Jammu later today.