Rajnath Singh Visits Frontier District Of Kupwara In Jammu And Kashmir, Meets Locals Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today visited the frontier district of Kupwara and interacted with the locals living near border areas, officials said.



Mr Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, they said.



The home minister met local delegations and people living in border areas of the district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, they added.



He also visited the district police lines and paid tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir police force.



Mr Singh arrived in Srinagar yesterday and is scheduled to visit Jammu later today.



