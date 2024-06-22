9 Bangladeshi Nationals Illegally Enter Tripura For Job Search, Arrested

55 Bangladeshi nationals have so far been arrested in Tripura in less than two months.

A total of nine Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, have been arrested at the Agartala railway station while they were trying to board trains destined to different parts of the country, including the national capital, the police said.

An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that all the nine Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 20 and 45 years, illegally entered Tripura and came to Agartala.

The detainees told the GRP officials that they intended to go to Delhi and Bengaluru in search of jobs.

Including the fresh detainees, a total of 55 Bangladeshi nationals have so far been arrested in Tripura in less than two months.

All of them had entered India through clandestine routes, in search of jobs in various parts of the country.



