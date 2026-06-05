NIA Court Convicts, Sentences 3 In 2018 Punjab Terror Conspiracy Case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court has convicted and sentenced three accused in a 2018 terror conspiracy case linked with the banned Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terrorist organisation, involving the seizure of weapons and explosive materials from an educational institute hostel room in Punjab's Jalandhar, central agency officials said.

The NIA special court at Mohali in Punjab, which on Monday convicted Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohammad Idris Shah in the case, on Thursday pronounced the sentences against them.

The sentences against the three range from five, seven and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under different provisions of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, leading to a maximum of 10 years of RI.

One accused, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, has been acquitted in the case that was originally registered by the Punjab Police in October 2018, and handed over to NIA on the directions of the Union government in November the same year.

The case originated when a Punjab Police search operation at the hostel of CT Institute at Shahpur in Jalandhar, led to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive material from the room occupied by the accused.

The seizure included an AK-56 rifle, magazines, live cartridges and explosive material.

Investigation by NIA revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to further the activities of the proscribed AGH terror outfit with the aim to wage war against the Union government.

NIA had, during the course of its investigation, collected and examined extensive oral, documentary, electronic and forensic evidence, along with witness testimonies.

A total of 64 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial, which was the successful culmination of the collective efforts of Punjab Police and the NIA.

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