Terror Funding Case: Anti Terror Agency Conducts Searches In Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday continued searches in Jammu and Kashmir in the case of terror funding by Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir-- an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier on May 11, the Central anti-terror agency carried out searches in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA on May 4 conducted searches at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its continuing crackdown on terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir in the case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on February 28, 2019.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case in a Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, on May 12, 2022, against four accused. It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on February 5, 2021.

On May 4, the NIA conducted searches at the premises of Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) members and supporters at 16 locations, including 11 in District Baramulla in Kashmir valley and the remaining five located in District Kishtwar in Jammu region. Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as promotion of education and health.

"The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of Jamaat-e-Islami cadres," said the NIA.

Further, as per the investigations, Jamaat-e-Islami was also engaged in motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K for carrying out violent, disruptive, and secessionist activities.

Previous investigations by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K). He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

