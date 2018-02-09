NIA chargesheets Kangeleipak Communist Party Members In Terror Case

The charge sheet named Laishram Ranjit Singh Meitei alias Tamnganba, commander in chief of KCP (People's War Group), Khumanthem Naobicha Singh and Thoudam Chaothoi Singh.

All India | | Updated: February 09, 2018 14:40 IST
The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell last year. (File)

New Delhi:  The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in a court in New Delhi against three members of proscribed terrorist organisation Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP) of Manipur for allegedly conspiring and raising funds for terror activities.

The agency claimed the accused raised funds through local persons and bodies such as schools, panchayats, government officials and owners of petrol pumps.

The charge sheet was filed under Sections 17 (raising funds for terror acts), 18 (conspiracy) and 20 (being a member of terror organisation) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell last year. In October, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

