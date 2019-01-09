NIA Case Against Kerala Youngsters Who Plan To 'Wage War' Against Syria

NIA filed a case related to criminal conspiracy and waging war against a country. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe an alleged conspiracy by some youngsters in Kerala to join Salafist terror organisations Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusrah in their attempt to overthrow the Bashar al-Assad government in Syria.

The agency has registered a case under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and waging war against a country at peace with the Indian government.

The NIA has also booked them under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the agency said in a statement.

The NIA said it had received credible information that from 2013 onwards, certain youngsters, originally from Kerala and Karnataka but based in Qatar, had hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage war against Syria.

The youngsters conducted preparation or travelled to Syria and joined the terrorist organisations Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusrah with the intention to commit terrorist acts, it said.