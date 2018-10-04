Green Court Orders Action Against Udaipur Hotels Over Noise Pollution

The tribunal posted the matter for considering the report on December 4. (Representational)

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and the Udaipur district administration have been asked by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take action into the allegations of noise pollution caused by hotels in the city.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the pollution control board to submit a report of compliance within one month.

"We are of the view that the violation of the law discussed above needs to be looked into and action taken according to the law, by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and the district administration. Accordingly, we direct the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, to take appropriate action in the matter," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said.

The tribunal posted the matter for considering the report on December 4.

It also reiterated that every order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The order came on a plea filed by Sajjan Garh Resident Association alleging that loud music was being played by Hotel Mewar Garh Palace and other restaurants near Biological Park in Udaipur.

"They play loud music till 2-3 am on different occasions. It disturbs the students and does not allow them to study peacefully. It goes up in winter and no one can even perform Puja at night. Many times serious patients cannot sleep even after taking prescribed sleeping medication," the plea read.

It claimed that the hotels were violating the Forest (Conservation) Act and the Biological Diversity Act, as there are two forest lands within less than one km range.