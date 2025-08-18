Days After Top Court Order, 5-Year-Old Attacked By 3 Stray Dogs In Udaipur

A five-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the child was mauled by three dogs while playing near his home, the police said.

"The boy was playing outside his residence in Gautam Vihar colony when three stray dogs suddenly attacked him. He was injured and taken to a hospital," the police said.

CCTV footage shows the dogs knocking the child to the ground and dragging him before biting him. Hearing the child's screams, his mother rushed out and managed to chase the dogs away, saving him from further harm.

The injured child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, panic spread across the locality.

Locals have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in the city.

In a similar incident two months ago, an eight-year-old boy was attacked by a group of stray dogs in another residential colony in Udaipur.

