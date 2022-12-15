'Next Time, Do Serious Research': Anurag Kashyap To Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri said he "totally disagrees" with Anurag Kashyap's views on recent films. (File)

A war of words erupted between filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap on Twitter on Wednesday after the 'The Kashmir Files' director shared his disagreement over Mr Kashyap's statement on recent movies.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Agnihotri shared a screenshot of Anurag Kashyap's interview which read, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap."

Sharing the post, Mr Agnihotri wrote, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord.



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

Replying to Mr Agnihotri's tweet, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director wrote, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena. (Sir, it's not your fault. The research of your films is same like your tweets on my conversations. Your condition and that of your media is the same. Next time do some serious research)."

Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .. https://t.co/eEHPrUeH9u — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 14, 2022

Mr Agnihotri asked the 'Manmarziyaan' director to prove that the four-year research work on 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie and took an indirect jab at Anurag Kashyap's recently released film 'Dobaaraa'.

'"Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (prove that the four-year research for 'The Kashmir Files' was all lies. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg - all were false. The videos of 700 Pandts were all false. No Hindus died. Prove this so that I won't make this mistaken again," said Mr Agnihotri.

Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi. https://t.co/jc5g3iL4VI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 14, 2022

The Twitter war has divided social media into two. Some fans came in support of Mr Agnihotri, while some are standing along with Mr Kashyap.

Mr Agnihotri has started the shooting of his next film 'The Vaccine War', which is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of next Independence Day.

Mr Kashyap recently directed the suspense thriller 'Dobaaraa', which starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles, but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)